Ashish Nehra’s grit and willpower an inspiration for cricketers, says VVS Laxman

Ashish Nehra returedm with figures of 0/29 in 4 overs in his last game. (Source: PTI) Ashish Nehra returedm with figures of 0/29 in 4 overs in his last game. (Source: PTI)

India marked their first ever T20I win against New Zealand at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla after beating the Kiwis by 53 runs in first of the three-match T20I series. The end of this match also marked the end of Ashish Nehra’s cricketing career as the left-hand bowler bid an adieu to the game on Wednesday. Nehra though didn’t scalp a wicket but returned with economical figures of 0/29 in 4 overs. Earlier, India rode on a record stand of 158 runs from openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to post 202/3 in 20 overs. Later, the India bowling ling up restricted New Zealand to 149/8. Here’s what experts have to say about India’s maiden T20I win over New Zealand and Nehra’s farewell match.

End of an era , Ashish Nehra. Congratulations on a fighting and wonderful career. Wish you the best , Ashish. - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1 November 2017

Many congratulations to Ashish Nehra on a wonderful career. With his grit&will power he is an inspiration for all cricketers.Happy 2nd inngs - VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 1 November 2017

Congratulations on a fantastic career Ashish Nehraji .Thank you for some amazing memories. pic.twitter.com/veqzz6lCXQ - Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 1 November 2017

It was appropriate that Ashish Nehra bowled the last over. He must have been moved by the goodbye from the team and the crowd - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 1 November 2017

Many congratulations Team India and the Man of the Moment #ashishnehra on a fabulous time on the field.. Wishing you the best in whatever u choose to do #INDVNZ - Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) 1 November 2017

18 years at the intl level as a bowler is pretty special. Always backed his own ability – rarely out of control. #NehraJi - Isa Guha (@isaguha) 1 November 2017

Congrats on the win @BCCI what a way win by 53 runs to beat Newzealand for the first time in T20I 👏🏻 well done #TeamIndia #INDvNZT20 - Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 1 November 2017

One of the best catches I have seen by an indian fielder, from the time I have been watching this glorious game #HardikPandya #INDvsNZ - subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 1 November 2017

I’ll never forget ur spell against England in the 2003 WC. U’ve really served the country well, #Nehraji. Wish u a successful life✌️🇮🇳👌👍💥✨ pic.twitter.com/rW1NVODOlV - Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 1 November 2017

All the best #NehraJi for the future! Thank you for your love for the game and your contribution to #TeamIndia. #Champ - Dia Mirza (@deespeak) 1 November 2017

Farewell #NehraJi! They say had it not been for ur injuries u could’ve been even bettered Akram. Matters not what they say,in my book u did. pic.twitter.com/SXnDuvigaj - Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) 1 November 2017

