Ashish Nehra’s grit and willpower an inspiration for cricketers, says VVS Laxman

India fast bowler Ashish Nehra bid adieu to the game after the first T20I between India and New Zealand.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: November 1, 2017 11:08 pm
Ashish Nehra, Nehra India, India vs New Zealand, Virat Kohli, Nehra retirement, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Ashish Nehra returedm with figures of 0/29 in 4 overs in his last game. (Source: PTI)
India marked their first ever T20I win against New Zealand at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla after beating the Kiwis by 53 runs in first of the three-match T20I series. The end of this match also marked the end of Ashish Nehra’s cricketing career as the left-hand bowler bid an adieu to the game on Wednesday. Nehra though didn’t scalp a wicket but returned with economical figures of 0/29 in 4 overs. Earlier, India rode on a record stand of 158 runs from openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to post 202/3 in 20 overs. Later, the India bowling ling up restricted New Zealand to 149/8. Here’s what experts have to say about India’s maiden T20I win over New Zealand and Nehra’s farewell match.

