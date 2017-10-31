Would love the mind of 38-year-old along with body of the 22-year-old, says retiring Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra announced retirement on the eve of the third India-Australia T20 match. (Source: AP) Ashish Nehra announced retirement on the eve of the third India-Australia T20 match. (Source: AP)

Ashish Nehra would call time on his 18-year career on Wednesday when he is likely to be named in the playing XI for India against New Zealand in the first T20I. It would be doubly special for the left-arm seamer given he would be bidding farewell at his home venue in Feroz Shah Kotla and going out on his own terms – as he had claimed while publicly announcing the decision to retire.

His career has been a lengthy one but it hasn’t seen him play on a continuous basis primarily due to injuries that have affected him. In his career he played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 26 T20Is with injuries taking away his prime years. In the past few years, the 38-year-old has focused on T20I matches. He spoke to Times of India while wrapping up his career and the journey.

On training himself for matches: This is all that I do. I’ve never sat down with video analysts. Cricket is a game which is dependent on what the bowler does. I know I need to hit the spot and the batsman will have to react accordingly. I have the experience. I made my debut when Ajay Sharma and Raman Lamba were still around. Preparing for a match, I make sure I bowl on the centre pitch just to get the feel of it. I’ll do the same before the match against New Zealand too. Log seekh ke khelte hain, hum khel ke seekhe hain. (People learn and then play but I learnt while playing).

On Indian fast bowling: We tend to get too obsessed with numbers. I would say we (Zaheer Khan and him) helped India compete in fast bowling. But one must not forget Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath. If Chetan Sharma played in this era, he would have been the hottest property around.

On when he perfectly fit: The other day I was talking to MS Dhoni and told him the last time I really felt good with my body during a spell was in the 2003 World Cup final against Australia. I didn’t have yorkers then but I still went for just 56 in 10 overs. I had a back-of-the-hand slower one and Ricky Ponting one-handed one of those for a six over square-leg. Today when I look back, I feel I could have played Tests. But I played on with chronic injuries in 2004-05 and that cost me a lot. We didn’t have anyone to assess our injuries. The captain wanted me to play and I played on. That was the kind of bonding we had in that team. But in 2009, I was very weary. Today, I would love the mind of 38-year-old Nehra along with the body of the 22-year-old.

Relationship with Zaheer and Ajit Agarkar: We were all by ourselves. They are coming for my final match. We learnt talking to each other. Had we got good coaches then, we could have developed further. I even think if I had trainers like the ones we have now, I could have avoided a lot of injuries.

Understanding and operating with youngsters: I know being the older one in the dressing room, you have to adjust with the young and the ambitious ones. I can’t expect Mohammad Shami or a Hardik Pandya to have the same routine and outlook as the way I played my cricket when coaches were very strict. Same goes with the Indian coaching staff. That’s what Ravi Shastri does so well.

On partners/wives/family on tours: I think the media has to play a role here. Cricketers are away from their families for much of the year. If Virat Kohli has a high profile girlfriend, then it’s not his problem. The problem is with the people. Even during the World T20 in 2016, I wanted to have my family staying with me for the semifinal in Mumbai. I was asked to have them lodged in the adjacent hotel instead of having them in my room. This is something that needs to change.

On coaching plans: Shastri and his team are doing a great job. Bharat Arun has great practical knowledge. I will look into IPL offers but I don’t think will coach India before 2019.

On Yo-Yo test: It’s a benchmark that the team has set. It shows how committed you are. Nobody asking you to match the numbers of Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni but you need to push to attain the minimum number.

On the best captain: I don’t like comparisons. Sourav Ganguly’s is concept was of a different level. MS Dhoni is the smartest cricket mind I have seen after Ajay Jadeja.

On the best player: Statistics are misleading. The other day Virender Sehwag told me Jacques Kallis was Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan rolled into one. I couldn’t agree more. He played most of his cricket in South Africa, England and Australia.

How he would like to be remembered: Someone he had the zeal to bounce back. It shows character. I would be happy if Ashwin and Jadeja come back into the ODI squad. Bowling to domestic batsmen is tougher.

