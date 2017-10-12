Particular reason for my decision to retire, says Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra called time on his 18 year playing career on Thursday when he announced that he won’t be playing in any format beyond November 1, 2017. The date will be monumental for Nehra as he will be quitting the sport at his home venue in Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi with the first T20 in New Delhi. The left arm seamer has stated that his decision has been thought out and the reason for him retiring is down to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s rise in the charts in the past five or six months.
Each time Nehra has been included in the T20 setup for India since the comeback in January, 2016, he has more or less played for the tricolour. Since January, he has played 18 matches of 26 that India have been involved in. But the change of order has been visible with the Australia series where Bhuvneshwar and Jasprit Bumrah have been picked ahead of Nehra.
“There’s a particular reason [for my decision to retire], at one point everyone comes to know that it’s about time. It’s not an overnight decision. I have given it a good thought, especially looking at the way Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] and [Jasprit] Bumrah have been bowling over the past 5-6 months,” Nehra said on Thursday ahead of the third and deciding T20I between India and Australia in Hyderabad.
“I think this is the way forward, especially the manner in which Bhuvneshwar has been bowling. In the last couple of years, whenever I’ve played with Bumrah, either of Bhuvi or [Mohammed] Shami have had to sit out. So I think this is the right time [to retire] and I think people are welcoming it.”
Nehra believes bowing it from all formats of the game would be fitting to be done at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground as it is the venue where he made his Ranji Trophy debut 20 years ago. “When I came into this series, I had come prepared to bowl. The day I linked up with this squad, I spoke to the captain and coach [and told them] about my plan… because whenever Ashish Nehra is in the side, he plays in the XI, he doesn’t sit out, we’ve seen that in the T20s over the last couple of years.”
Where each time that Nehra achieved a high, there came a low in the form of injuries. In his 18 years, four to five year spells were lost on the doctor’s table with injuries getting as worse as ankle trouble. Yet somehow Nehra has fought back to take the field and stay in contention for team place.
