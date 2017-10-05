Worried about Ashish Nehra being old? See these cricketers who played well beyond his age

Ashish Nehra has been called in India squad for T20I series against Australia. (Source: AP) Ashish Nehra has been called in India squad for T20I series against Australia. (Source: AP)

India fast bowler Ashish Nehra is expected to be back in action when he would take the centre stage against Australia in upcoming three-match T20I series at home. The left-arm bowler played for India in a T20I against England in February this year in Bangalore. Nehra’s age (38 years) has been a point of discussion and debate for many but his economy of 7.75 certainly makes him a decent pick in the shortest format. But the left-armer isn’t the oldest to take the field for his respective nation at a late age.

Oldest players to play international cricket

Wilfred Rhodes (England) – 52 years, 165 days

Bert Ironmonger (Australia)- 50 years, 327 days

WG Grace (England) – 50 years, 320 days

George Gunn (England)- 50 years, 303 days

James Southerton (England)- 49 years, 139 days

Miran Bakhsh (Pakistan)- 47 years, 302 days

Sir Jack Hobbs (England)- 47 years, 249 days

Frank Woolley (England)-47 years, 87 days

Don Blackie (Australia) -46 years, 309 days

Bert Strudwick (England)- 46 years, 202 days

Oldest T20I players in international cricket

Ryan Campbell (Hong Kong)- 44 years, 30 days

Mohammad Tauqir (UAE)- 43 years, 179 days

Brad Hogg (Australia)- 43 years, 45 days

Khurram Khan (UAE)- 42 years, 273 days

Najeeb Amar (Hong Kong)- 42 years, 172 days

Steve Tikolo (Kenya)- 42 years, 154 days

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)- 41 years, 360 days

Sunil Dhaniram (Canada)- 41 years, 116 days

Munir Dar (Hong Kong)- 40 years, 16 days

John Davison (Canada)- 39 years, 277 days

