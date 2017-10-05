Only in Express
Worried about Ashish Nehra being old? See these cricketers who played well beyond his age

India fast bowler Ashish Nehra will once again be back in action when he would take the centre stage against Australia in upcoming three-match T20I series at home.

Ashish Nehra has been called in India squad for T20I series against Australia.
India fast bowler Ashish Nehra is expected to be back in action when he would take the centre stage against Australia in upcoming three-match T20I series at home. The left-arm bowler played for India in a T20I against England in February this year in Bangalore. Nehra’s age (38 years) has been a point of discussion and debate for many but his economy of 7.75 certainly makes him a decent pick in the shortest format. But the left-armer isn’t the oldest to take the field for his respective nation at a late age.

Oldest players to play international cricket

Wilfred Rhodes (England) – 52 years, 165 days

Bert Ironmonger (Australia)- 50 years, 327 days

WG Grace (England) – 50 years, 320 days

George Gunn (England)- 50 years, 303 days

James Southerton (England)- 49 years, 139 days

Miran Bakhsh (Pakistan)- 47 years, 302 days

Sir Jack Hobbs (England)- 47 years, 249 days

Frank Woolley (England)-47 years, 87 days

Don Blackie (Australia) -46 years, 309 days

Bert Strudwick (England)- 46 years, 202 days

Oldest T20I players in international cricket

Ryan Campbell (Hong Kong)- 44 years, 30 days

Mohammad Tauqir (UAE)- 43 years, 179 days

Brad Hogg (Australia)- 43 years, 45 days

Khurram Khan (UAE)- 42 years, 273 days

Najeeb Amar (Hong Kong)- 42 years, 172 days

Steve Tikolo (Kenya)- 42 years, 154 days

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)- 41 years, 360 days

Sunil Dhaniram (Canada)- 41 years, 116 days

Munir Dar (Hong Kong)- 40 years, 16 days

John Davison (Canada)- 39 years, 277 days

