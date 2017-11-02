Ashish Nehra ends from Nehra’s end and a DRS quirk

As of now, there is no plan to rename the Ambedkar Stadium End as Ashish Nehra End. (Source: AP) As of now, there is no plan to rename the Ambedkar Stadium End as Ashish Nehra End. (Source: AP)

Hands on hips and gaze fixed intently at his captain Virat Kohli, who was getting his field placement absolutely spot on, Ashish Nehra waited patiently to start the proceedings in his last international fixture. Behind the sight screen from where he was going to bowl his last four overs in the blue India jersey, stood a white flex board with the words 'ASHISH NEHRA END' etched in bold. It was quite a surreal frame, which also summed up the mood.

In his last competitive game at home, Ferozshah Kotla’s quintessential Ambedkar Stadium End was rechristened the Ashish Nehra End. The 38-year-old would thus become the only international bowler to bowl from his own end after James Anderson. It was a fitting tribute by the DDCA to Nehra, acknowledging his 20-year-old career.

Back in 2015, when the Kotla decked up to host the final Test match between India and South Africa, the two stands were renamed 'Viru 319 End' and 'Viru 309 End' respectively, as a mark to felicitate Virender Sehwag, who had just announced his retirement from international cricket. Sehwag, like Nehra, was another local here and the numbers 319 and 309 were his two highest scores in Test cricket. As of now, there is no plan to rename the Ambedkar Stadium End as Ashish Nehra End. "Nothing has been decided as of now," was how a DDCA official put it.

"A committee has been set up to look into the matter. A decision will be taken on November 6. Some of the other legends of Delhi cricket too will have their names etched on various stands at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Lets wait and see," the official added.

Oh dear, DRS!

The last delivery of Trent Boult’s final over was pitched full and wide outside Rohit Sharma’s off-stump. Sensing an opportunity, the opener goes for an almighty heave. However, he misses it and the Kiwis appeal for a caught behind.

Nitin Menon and Shamsuddin, the two umpires out in the middle are not sure whether the ball came off Rohit’s blade or was it a just a bump ball. They get into a huddle and then asks third umpire Anil Chaudhury to take a call on it. However, Chaudhary comes back with, ‘bat hit the ground’ and rules Rohit not out. Not convinced by the third umpire’s decision, the Kiwis decide to go for the DRS. The review shows that Rohit had indeed nicked Boult to wicket-keeper Tom Latham. And much to the embarrassment of Chaudhury, he has to quickly change his decision and rule Rohit out.

