Ashish Nehra dons commentator’s hat for India vs Sri Lanka Test series

Ashish Nehra is part of the commentary team for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. (Source: Instagram) Ashish Nehra is part of the commentary team for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. (Source: Instagram)

Ashish Nehra has decided not to sit idle for too long after retirement. He played his last cricket match in any form when in the first T20 between India and New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. After that, he was pictured along with the Indian bowlers at the Eden Gardens in formal attire. Nehra is part of the commentary team for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka.



Nehra had not managed to take any wickets during the match against New Zealand but that wouldn’t have been the case had two catches not been dropped off his deliveries. After the match, he took a lap of honour around the stadium alongwith the rest of the team. At one point, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan hoisted him on their shoulders. The match marked the end of a career that started with a Test match against Sri Lanka in 1999.

Virender Sehwag had announced Nehra’s entry into the commentary box “Nehra ji ka commentary welcome zoron shoron se hona chahiye. Apne style me aap log bhi Nehra ji ko welcome zaroor karein,” said Sehwag. Nehra was the last player in the current Indian team who had played in the 2003 World Cup. Unlike many of his contemporaries from that period, his decision to retire was a final one and he has decided not to continue in the Ranji Trophy or the Indian Premier League.

