Ashish Nehra deserved the farewell the Feroz Shah Kotla crowd gave him, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said that Ashish Nehra got the send off he deserved. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli said that Ashish Nehra got the send off he deserved. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli said that Ashish Nehra got the farewell he deserved at New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Kohli had tossed the ball to Nehra for the last over of the New Zealand innings by which time, it had become a lost cause for the visitors. "I know how professional he’s been and how hard he’s worked. He deserved this kind of a farewell with the crowd cheering him," said the Indian captain in the post-match presentation ceremony, "He can now spend time with his family, he’s got a beautiful family. We’ll stay in touch but we’ll miss him and I wish him all the best."

Kohli also spoke about the image that has gone viral in recent days. In it, a young Kohli is being handed a trophy by Ashish Nehra. "That was back in 2003 after he had come back from the World Cup. I was 13 then and struggling for a place in the school team," said Kohli.

It was the first time ever that India had defeated New Zealand in a T20I match. India didn’t put a foot wrong throughout the match. They were puyt to bat first after New Zealand won the toss and opener Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put up a 158-run opening partnership, India’s highest in T20 cricket. "Very clinical performance with the whole team," said Kohli, "I thought the wicket was damp but Rohit and Shikhar were outstanding. And with the ball as well, we were brilliant. The bowlers bowled where they should and the fielders backed it up."

The match also featured a stunner from Hardik Pandya to dismiss Martin Guptill, "That catch by Hardik Pandya is one of the best I have seen. Shikhar’s one-day game is so good and he always wanted to convert that into T20 as well. I think his adaptability was spot-on today and he unleashed all the shots he had. In T20 cricket,you need to keep picking wickets to win games and it’s always nice to have options. Using Hardik at 6 and Axar at 7 gave us those options. As a captain, you always need an extra option to pick wickets."

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd