DDCA pays tribute to Ashish Nehra, names playing end after veteran pacer for a day

Ashish Nehra’s final international match against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium became even more special after the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) named one of the playing ends after the veteran pacer. This was after the first tier in the centre of the Ambedkar Stadium Stand was renamed as ‘Ashish Nehra End’. While this was move was initiated only for a day it saw Nehra become only the second bowler after England’s James Anderson, to bowl from his own end.

Before the start of play, skipper Virat Kohli presented a memento to Nehra on the occasion of his farewell match. Later on at the toss, Kohli praised Nehra for his illustrious career and said, "Ashish Nehra is playing. Nineteen years as a fast bowler is a great achievement. One of the smartest guys I’ve played with always loves helping youngsters. It’s sad to see him go."

Meanwhile, ahead of his farewell, teammates Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalled some of their fondest memories of him. In a video shared by the BCCI, the five of them praised Nehra's role as a mentor and how his contagious sense of humour which rubs off on everyone.

