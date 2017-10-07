I can play for another couple of years, says Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has been named in India’s squad for Australia T20 matches. (Source: Express archive photo) Ashish Nehra has been named in India’s squad for Australia T20 matches. (Source: Express archive photo)

Veteran Indian pace bowler Ashish Nehra has revealed that after making a comeback in the India side for the T20 series against Australia, he is now focussed on prolonging his career for a span of two more years. Stating that he is happy with his current physical shape, Nehra also said that he is trying to maintain his body at its best.

“I can play for another couple of years but it isn’t easy for a fast bowler at 38-39, especially considering the state of my body. But I am just trying my level best. At times when I wake up, especially in the winter in Delhi, my knees are so sore, it is half an hour before I can even leave my bed and am able to walk.”, he said in an interview with cricinfo.

“I have had four surgeries in my ankle, plus my knee is always sore. But again, after half an hour so I say it to myself that I have to do it. I am the kind of person that if I decide [I’ll do] something, I have to do it,” he said. “There’s no rocket science to this. You have to give 3-4 hours of the day to your body, definitely, you will get the result. Some may get it later, but in the end, you will.”, the 38-year-old added.

Claiming that he did not know much about injuries early on in his career, Nehra said, “When you are young you don’t understand these things, you don’t understand the value of playing for India. In the last 7-8 years I missed so much cricket, maybe you can say I am trying to catch that up.”

However, the veteran pacer also said in the recent period he has started focussing more on his body and this has helped him recover well from injuries. “You can never go back, but for the last 4-5 years I am pushing myself and I am getting the results,” said Nehra. “ My body has let me down, that’s why I am so upset with my body at times. I am a firm believer that if my body is okay I can still play and deliver. That’s why I am always aware of my body,” he said and added, “I am someone who always prepares. Even if no one is there at the ground, I practice. I just need a wicketkeeper who can take my balls. I bowl a lot at a single wicket, I put pressure on myself. After bowling I will do some fielding. My practice sessions are not too long, they are an hour and a half to two hours. But I keep that intensity going so when I play the game I don’t feel sore.”

“I performed well in the last IPL so I think the selectors must have seen that. I don’t feel I will be out of sorts against Australia,” Nehra said in a conversation with Mid-Day.”

