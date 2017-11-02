#CoalBuryingGoa
Ashish Nehra bids goodbye to cricket, teammates thank him in special way

While the internet was flooded with #Nehraji, members of the sports fraternity and teammates conveyed their wishes to Nehra for a prosperous life after retirement from cricket.

Ashish Nehra retired from international cricket after playing the first Twenty20 match against New Zealand in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: AP)
As the curtains came down upon Ashish Nehra’s 18-year-long illustrious career, the Delhi pacer was given a perfect send-off by Team India with a 53 run over New Zealand. Apart from this, the DDCA made the occasion even more special by naming the first tier in the center of the Ambedkar Stadium Stand as the Ashish Nehra End. However, more wishes were in store for the Delhi lad as he retired from international cricket on Wednesday. While the internet was flooded with #Nehraji, members of the sports fraternity and teammates including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya conveyed their wishes to the left-armer for a prosperous life after retirement from cricket. Here are some of the best wishes from social media for Ashish Nehra.

Meanwhile, after his farewell match, Nehra said, “I will miss all this. That’s what you train for. One thing which will definitely be at peace will be my body. I said earlier that I can go a couple more years, but there can’t be a better time to walk away.”

