Ashish Nehra bids goodbye to cricket, teammates thank him in special way

Ashish Nehra retired from international cricket after playing the first Twenty20 match against New Zealand in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: AP) Ashish Nehra retired from international cricket after playing the first Twenty20 match against New Zealand in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: AP)

As the curtains came down upon Ashish Nehra’s 18-year-long illustrious career, the Delhi pacer was given a perfect send-off by Team India with a 53 run over New Zealand. Apart from this, the DDCA made the occasion even more special by naming the first tier in the center of the Ambedkar Stadium Stand as the Ashish Nehra End. However, more wishes were in store for the Delhi lad as he retired from international cricket on Wednesday. While the internet was flooded with #Nehraji, members of the sports fraternity and teammates including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya conveyed their wishes to the left-armer for a prosperous life after retirement from cricket. Here are some of the best wishes from social media for Ashish Nehra.

Another good win and a complete team performance. 👌🏼😇

Wishing Ashish bhaiya all the luck for everything in the future. It’s been an honor sharing the field and the dressing room with you. 🙏👏 @BCCI #INDvNZ #NehraJi pic.twitter.com/hfCTHfo8rP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 1 November 2017

Great job young man. A very wise decision in leaving the stage gracefully and choosing the right moment to do so. God bless. #Nehraji pic.twitter.com/25D9pkEcJE — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) 2 November 2017

#NehraJi well done on an impressive career despite all your challenges. You’re a real fighter, will miss seeing you on the field ! — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) 1 November 2017

Farewell to one of the most fighting & humble cricketer @AshishNehra64. Good luck for the 2nd innings of your life.#NehraJi pic.twitter.com/OK22gH9C9h — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) 2 November 2017

A man who never gave up, inspite of going through 12 surgeries on his body, such was his passion. A friend, team mate, big brother here’s wishing you an entertaining life post retirement #AashishNehra pic.twitter.com/wiwT5wtDOJ — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 1 November 2017

Great win, #TeamIndia! Nice to see a well deserved farewell for #AshishNehra. Wish you & your family the best of health & happiness in life😊 pic.twitter.com/Ml9zFUWCpz — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 1 November 2017

End of an era , Ashish Nehra. Congratulations on a fighting and wonderful career. Wish you the best , Ashish. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1 November 2017

A legend and an inspiration. It was an honour to play beside you on the field and learn so much from you off the field. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rO9xNTKa2J — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 2 November 2017

Meanwhile, after his farewell match, Nehra said, “I will miss all this. That’s what you train for. One thing which will definitely be at peace will be my body. I said earlier that I can go a couple more years, but there can’t be a better time to walk away.”

