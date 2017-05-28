Ashes should proceed with a full Australian team on Boxing Day, says Australian sports minister

The ongoing pay-dispute between Cricket Australia and Austrlain Cricketers Association has become a cause of concern. (Source: AP) The ongoing pay-dispute between Cricket Australia and Austrlain Cricketers Association has become a cause of concern. (Source: AP)

As per latest reports emrging from down under, the Australian sport minister, Greg Hunt, has offered to step in and solve the ongoing pay dispute between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association. He also claimed that as of now the Ashes will be proceeding with a full Australian team and on Boxing Day.

In an interview to ABC Insiders Hunt said,”If it got to a last-minute situation, I suspect that we would offer to provide good officers brokering between the parties, but there’s six months between now and the Ashes.” “It would be unthinkable that in the end we wouldn’t have a full team.”

“I do not see either the players or the administration returning to the late ’70s where we had a second rate team. The players love playing for Australia, Cricket Australia knows this is not just fundamental to sport, it is part of our national identity. I’m very confident they will reach an agreement.”

“What I don’t want to do across all sports is try to step in and be a mediator in a contract dispute. If there were a fundamental threat at an appropriate time we would offer to work with them, but all the advice I have is that with six months to travel, the Ashes will be proceeding with a full Australian team and on Boxing Day you’ll have Steve Smith, David Warner and the rest of the team out there.”

“This is a pay dispute between a very well-resourced organisation and very highly paid players,” Hunt said and added “They’ll work it out.”

