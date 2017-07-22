Ashes under serious threat as pay dispute drags on

Australia captain Steve Smith has led the players opposition against Cricket Australia. (Source: AP) Australia captain Steve Smith has led the players opposition against Cricket Australia. (Source: AP)

This year’s Ashes could still be scrapped even if the pay dispute comes to a close between the Australian cricketers and the board with negotiations still underway. As per media reports, the players have been notified of serious threat to the series leaving the iconic contest in jeopardy.

Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) chief Alistair Nicholson has warned players via Email that the Test series against England, due to begin in Brisbane on November 23, is under threat even if an agreement is reached with Cricket Australia (CA).

The negotiations have been going on for some time but neither sides have budged leaving the cricketers without contract since June 30 and the cricketers’ representative body looking for brand endorsements for the players in India. Negotiations over a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) have all but broken down, even though Nicholson and CA chief James Sutherland are scheduled to meet on Sunday, said Australian news agency Fairfax Media.

“If there is agreement, the next step would be the more intensive MOU and contract drafting period,” Nicholson told the players in an email, seen by Fairfax Media. “Given past experience and the massive detail involved, this would take some time and still may not be completed with time enough to meet the needs of fans, sponsors and broadcasters invested in the upcoming tours and the (Australian) summer of cricket. I add that it is hard to conceive of any further flexibility the players could possibly offer in these negotiations.” Cricket Australia (CA) meanwhile said it was surprised by the ACA’s claims but would not comment on the details.

Even though Ashes is four months away the preparations off the field including broadcast inventory, sponsorship and advertising deals are locked far earlier, Fairfax Media added.

The report added that the players had thought the two parties had reached common ground since Sutherland joined negotiations earlier this month. After months of negotiations, the players and CA have failed to reach agreement on a new pay deal, leaving 230 cricketers unemployed since the end of June when their contracts expired.

The escalated disputed has already had its impact on one series where Australia A chose not to tour South Africa. The players through their union, the ACA, had decided to make the decision clear. Up next for the senior side is an away series against Bangladesh.

