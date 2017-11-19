Ashes Test will see our intensity rise as high as possible: Trevor Bayliss

Trevor Bayliss was encouraged by the form shown by England’s bowlers in the four-day game. (Source: Reuters) Trevor Bayliss was encouraged by the form shown by England’s bowlers in the four-day game. (Source: Reuters)

England coach Trevor Bayliss is upbeat about his team’s chances and has emphasised that the Three Lions are “very confident” of their chances during the upcoming Ashes series which begins from November 23. Speaking to reporters, Bayliss said, “Australia like to hit the opposition hard early and we have been talking about going hard ourselves.”

“An Ashes Test will see our intensity rise as high as it possibly can. We are not here to make up the numbers. We are here to win. We’re very confident.” he added.

Prior to the first Test which takes place in Brisbane, the English side has played three warm-up matches. However, Bayliss expects the Ashes to be a much more fiercely contested.

“The final day wasn’t the perfect game of cricket for us. But it’s time in the dirt, and we will probably have another one or two of them in the Test matches,” Bayliss said before adding, ” It was probably good to experience it, and the heat as well. We are always a bit disappointed when we don’t take 10 for 90. We decided to try a few things where normally we would hone in on line and length and concentrate on that. We thought we’d try different tactics and field placings to see how it went. It’s difficult on a flat wicket. If you play cricket long enough those days will happen. They stuck at it, and that’s all you can ask.”

The England coach also earmarked Jake Ball and said, “I thought Ball was our best bowler in Perth and he started that way again in Adelaide before he sprained his ankle. He’s fine now, is bowling again, and should be fit and raring to go at the Gabba,” Bayliss said.

