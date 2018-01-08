Ashes 2017 Live Score Australia vs England 5th Test Day 5: England fight for survival in Sydney

Ashes 2017 Live Score Australia vs England 5th Test Day 5: England fight for survival. (AP Photo) Ashes 2017 Live Score Australia vs England 5th Test Day 5: England fight for survival. (AP Photo)

Australia set up a 303-run first-innings lead before declaring at 649-7 and then tore through England’s top order to close in on victory in the fifth Test and a 4-0 Ashes series win. After the Marsh brothers scored centuries to lead Australia into a commanding position, the bowling attack claimed four wickets to leave England floundering at 93-4 at stumps, still 210 runs behind, in oppressively hot conditions Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Skipper Joe Root was unbeaten on 42 and Jonny Bairstow was 17 not out at stumps, as England tried grimly to prevent a collapse reminiscent of its last appearance at the SCG in 2014 where it was bowled out in 31 overs to complete a 5-0 series loss. Catch the Ashes Live Score Australia vs England 5th Test Day 5. (AP inputs)

Australia: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (c), Shaun Marsh. Tim Paine, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

