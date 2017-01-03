Steve Waugh’s famous four to bring up his 29th Test century 14 years ago, watch video

Steve Waugh equalled Sir Don Bradman’s record for most centuries by an Australian, a record he would suprass later in the year. (Source: Express Archives) Steve Waugh equalled Sir Don Bradman’s record for most centuries by an Australian, a record he would suprass later in the year. (Source: Express Archives)

Its been 14 years since Steve Waugh famously hit a cover drive off England’s Richard Dawson to bring up his 29th Test century. Although Australia did suffer a heavy defeat later on, that century is regarded as the one that saved Waugh’s Test career and reversed an uncharacteristic slump in form. It would also turn out to be one of his four centuries that he scored in 2003, about a year before he would retire from all forms of the game.

“Times goes by quickly,” said Waugh with a wry smile on his face, “I have a lot of memories from the SCG. Not all are good memories, you have some that harden you as a player.” It was his 29th century, which helped him equal Sir Donald Bradman’s then record of the highest Test centuries by an Australian. He would later surpass that record in the same year.

“Getting that four off the last ball, there was no better feeling in my whole career than acknowledging a crowd that was going crazy for about 10 minutes,” he said, “It was a boyhood dream, to hit a four off the last ball and get a hundred.” It was the last ball of the day and Waugh remained unbeaten on 102. But they could only manage a 1-run lead and England went on to put up 452 in the second innings, largely due to a 183-run knock from Michael Vaughan that was part of a 166-run third wicket stand with his skipper Nasser Hussain. Australia crumbled in their second innings to 226 all-out and thus conceded a 225 run defeat. It was the fifth Test of the 2002-03 Ashes and the only match they lost in the series.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd