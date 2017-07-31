Australia might be quite a scary place for Keaton Jennings, says Graeme Smith

Keaton Jennings scored 48 against South Africa earlier in third match. (Source: AP) Keaton Jennings scored 48 against South Africa earlier in third match. (Source: AP)

Former South African captain Graeme Smith has suggested that the English selectors should think on making some changes in the opening slot as Keaton Jennings might struggle in the upcoming fixtures. Smith while speaking on Test Match Special said that Jennings though scored 48, he didn’t look comfortable as he edged the balls a lot of time.

“Even though he got 48, there were a lot of edges,” Smith said. “If I was a selector I’d be thinking it was time to make a change with the West Indies and then the Ashes coming up,” he added.

Talking about Jennings’ techniques, Smith insisted that the upcoming Ashes series which is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year can be “scary” for him.

“Should England give another player time to settle in?” Smith asked. “The way that Jennings plays, I think Australia might be quite a scary place for him. “It’s not easy. These are people’s lives and they’re working hard, but I think South Africa would love Jennings to play in the final Test match. “If you had to ask them they would say: ‘Please pick him’,” he said.

England are presently playing South Africa at home in four-match series and they lead series 2-1 after beating the visitors by 239 runs.

