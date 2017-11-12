Ashes 2017-18: Hard for Australian selectors not to pick Hilton Cartwright for number six spot, says Ricky Ponting

Hilton Cartwright made his Test debut against Pakistan in Sydney. (Source: AP) Hilton Cartwright made his Test debut against Pakistan in Sydney. (Source: AP)

Former Australia Test captain Ricky Ponting believes that the Aussies have a set option in Hilton Cartwright for the number six spot for the forthcoming Ashes. This despite the fact that he recorded a pair of ducks in the recent Sheffield Shield encounter for Western Australia against New South Wales.

Ponting used examples of including Cartwright in last year’s final Test against Pakistan in Sydney, recall for the second Test in Bangladesh and then in the recently concluded ODI series against India. Against India, Cartwright came out to open alongside David Warner in the absence of an injured Aaron Finch.

Ponting believes having Cartwright for the Sydney Test against Pakistan – as a third seam option – was effectively a dry run for the Ashes that begins on November 23 in Brisbane.

“I think it’s going to be hard for them (the selectors) not to pick Cartwright. He averages 50 in first-class cricket, none of the other guys (in the running for the number six berth) around the country are doing that. I know he got a pair in the last Shield game, but he also played the last Test in Australia, in Sydney last year. So someone is seeing something there,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

“I thought it was a shock selection when he got picked in Sydney last year, but maybe that was a bit of an audition for what this summer looks like. They jumped at the opportunity to play (him) opening the batting in the one-day series in India just gone, when he went as a spare batter. So unless something extraordinary happens this week in this last round of Shield games, then I think Cartwright will be the man at six,” he went on to add.

Ever since making his debut for Western Australia in 2013, Cartwright has accumulated 1575 first-class runs at an average of 50.81 with four centuries and a highest score of 170 not out to his name.

Ponting believes it is in the best interest of the team to employ someone who can bat strongly at number six and pitch in with the ball – if required – than someone who is a handy bowler. “I’m a believer in (playing) your best batsman at six,” Ponting said. “If you can get a few overs out of them, all well and good but the bits and pieces types don’t ever have much impact on Test matches, I don’t think. So I’d be scouring around for who we think is our best equipped number six batsman for an Ashes series, pick him and give him a go,” said the former skipper.

