Ashes 2018, England vs Australia, 5th Test, Day 1 Live score and updates: James Vince, Alastair Cook settle England

Ashes 2018, Aus vs Eng 5th Test, Day 1: England won the toss and elected to bat. (Reuters) Ashes 2018, Aus vs Eng 5th Test, Day 1: England won the toss and elected to bat. (Reuters)

The ongoing Ashes Test series between England and Australia is all decided with the hosts reclaiming the urn by winning the first three matches. But England came back with a fight in the fourth Test in Melbourne to take the match to a draw and ensure they avoid a whitewash. Now, the 5th Test in Sydney is England’s opportunity to save some honour and register their first win in the series before going on for the limited-overs series against the opposition. The first day got off to a delayed start with a heavy downpour in Sydney. After the showers stopped, the skippers went for the coin toss and Alastair Cook won the toss and elected to bat first. Mark Stoneman and Alastair Cook, who scored a double century started for England and got off to a solid start before Mark Stoneman gave away his wicket. More action to follow.

Ashes 2018, England vs Australia, 5th TEst, Day 1 LIVE

Australia: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (c), Shaun Marsh. Tim Paine †, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow †, Moeen Ali, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd