Australia vs England Live, Ashes 2017/18, 5th Test Day 2: Australia look to continue dominance against England

Australia vs England Live, 5th Test Day 2: Australia will hope to continue from where they left off against England. (Source: Reuters) Australia vs England Live, 5th Test Day 2: Australia will hope to continue from where they left off against England. (Source: Reuters)

The script on the first day of the fifth Ashes Test went much like many days in this series. England had the advantage but then squandered it late on to end with a tag of ‘honours shared’. That was how Day 1 of 5th Test went at the SCG with Joe Root and Dawid Malan scoring fifties but Mitchell Starc made the most of the new ball to leave England five down with 233 on the board. At another flat surface after that in Melbourne, The onus, now, will lie heavily on Malan to take England to a respectable total after choosing to bat first. Play will start early in Sydney after Day 1 was affected by rain before toss which wiped out most of the first session and forced players into an early lunch. The surface offers spin and bounce but Australia have done the job so far with the pace as well. Stay tuned for live cricket scores and updates from Australia vs England, 5th Test Day 2.

Ashes 2018, Australia vs England, 5th Test Day 2 Live Score and Updates:

TEAMS:

Australia: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (c), Shaun Marsh. Tim Paine †, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow †, Moeen Ali, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd