Ashes 2017/18: On paper both teams look very even at the moment, says James Anderson

James Anderson picked up four wickets in the practice match at WACA. (Source: AP) James Anderson picked up four wickets in the practice match at WACA. (Source: AP)

England pacer James Anderson has once again shown why he will be a crucial component of the visiting team during the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. This was after he bowled a brilliant spell on day two of the warm-up match against WA XI at the WACA. In his spell of 13 overs, Anderson finished with figures of 4/27.

At one point it seemed like the hosts were on course to race ahead of England’s total (349/6) but it was Anderson’s spell which pegged back WA XI. After the end of day’s play, Anderson spoke to reporters and said, “I didn’t have much rhythm first up. It didn’t feel great, and there wasn’t much swing either with the new ball. But then I thought I got better as the day went on. Hopefully, I can pick up from where I left off in the (English) summer.”

Elaborating on the conditions that were on offer, he went on to say, “It’s very different to English lengths here – so you can’t be as full – and I thought they played pretty well, and put pressure on us. But once we got into the day, and got our fields right, we bowled pretty well and reverse-swing came into the game later in the afternoon.”

On England’s chances in the Ashes, the 35-year-old said, “On paper it looks very even at the moment, but it all depends on which team deals with the pressure best in that first Test match. We’re going to make sure that the next couple of weeks we prepare well enough so that when we come to Brisbane we’re ready to go.”

