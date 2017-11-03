Ashes 2017/18: England’s Mark Stoneman looking to see what ‘the sledgers’ have got

Mark Stoneman is the 12th batsman to partner Alastair Cook in the opening slots since the retirement of Andrew Strauss in 2012. (Source: Reuters) Mark Stoneman is the 12th batsman to partner Alastair Cook in the opening slots since the retirement of Andrew Strauss in 2012. (Source: Reuters)

England’s Mark Stoneman is looking forward to “see what the sledgers have got” for them during the Ashes in Australia. The England side, led by Joe Root, are set to embark on the five Test tour of the country starting on November 23. The historic series is hosted in turn by England and Australia. The last series was held in 2015 in England, who also hold the Ashes urn, the offical trophy.

“I’m quite looking forward to it, see what the sledgers have got for us,” Stoneman is quoted as saying by Reuters. England have struggled to find a suitable opening partner for Alastair Cook since the retirement of Andrew Strauss in 2012. Stoneman is the 12th batsman to have been given the position since then.

Stoneman said that he has been able to build a good relationship with Cook, who was England’s Test captain until earlier in 2017 and led them to victory in the Ashes in 2015. “It has only been a short while but I think he reads me quite well, too, from the other end as to whether he needs to give me a gee up or make me crack a smile,” he said, “He’s quite funny actually. All the time that I only ever saw him on the telly he just looked like a guy who was very calm, but you can have a bit of banter with him and he judges the mood quite well.”

As is the case every time the series is played, this year’s edition of the Ashes has been preceded by banter from both set of players. David Warner has held the series akin to “war” and that he will be looking to dig out some of the old “hatred” he has for the touring Englishmen. Australia captain Steve Smith said that he would be looking to dig out some old “scars” from his players to get them ready for the series.

England come into the series with a prominent absentee in the form of all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes was arrested for his alleged involvement in a brawl outside a pub in Bristol, England, alongwith England team mate Alex Hales. Hales is England’s regular opener in limited overs but is yet to make a mark in the longest format. Stokes, on the other hand, has emerged one of England’s most important in Tests, ODIs and T20Is and is regarded one of the best all-rounders to have emerged in recent years.

