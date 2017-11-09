Ashes 2017: Without Ben Stokes, England are going to look like kittens, says Vivan Richards

Ben Stokes is unlikely to play the 2017-18 Ashes in Australia. Ben Stokes is unlikely to play the 2017-18 Ashes in Australia.

England are still unsure about the selection of all-rounder Ben Stokes in their Ashes squad and former West Indies cricket great Viv Richards has said that if Stokes doesn’t travel to Australia for the series, England will “look like kittens.”

Stokes was not picked up for the Ashes series after he was arrested on causing alleged body harm outside a night club in Bristol. England and Wales Cricket Board have said that they will take a decision on Stokes only after the police investigation has concluded.

“I’m a fan of Ben Stokes,” Richards was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “England do need that allrounder with a little bit of heart, also stomach into the game as well, solid physically, and I think you’re going to need all this stuff Down Under.

“The Aussies, in my opinion, they bring it. Having someone like Stokes, who’s pretty strong in himself about how he feels, the confidence he brings, is going to be crucial Down Under. Without Ben Stokes Down Under, the English team is going to look like kittens.”

Stokes was part of the England squad which visited Australia for the 2013-14 Ashes series but lost 5-0. He scored one of the top performers for England in that series scoring 279 runs at 34.87 and taking 15 wickets.

ECB chief executive on Tuesday had said that they will wait and also conducted their own inquiry on this matter.

“What happened was wrong, there’s no question about that,” said Harrison on Tuesday. “You don’t want to see your sport in that position and there are consequences of that. We’re in a holding pattern at the minute. There’s a process with the police and then a disciplinary process. As you’ll appreciate, these things take time and that’s the pattern we’re in at the moment.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd