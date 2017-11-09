Ashes 2017: Wicketkeepers need to score runs too, says Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is a part of England squad for Ashes 2017-18. (Source: File) Jonny Bairstow is a part of England squad for Ashes 2017-18. (Source: File)

Australian selectors’ search for the right man behind the stumps continues. While former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist said glovework is more important than skills with the bat, England’s Jonny Bairstow has a different take on the same. Bairstow feels it’s not only about how you keep but the amount runs you have accumulated.

“It does resonate with me, because if you’re going on pure keeping, then (recently retired Nottinghamshire keeper) Chris Read and James Foster (from Essex, who last played Tests in 2007 and 2002 respectively) would have been keeping for England for however long,” Bairstow was saying as quoted by cricket.com.au.

“They’re still the two best glovemen in England, there’s no qualms about it in my opinion. But now it’s a case of, if you’re batting at number seven, you’ve still got to be scoring runs. In England especially, they’re wanting you to be batting at five and six and churning runs, as well as keeping – it’s almost like an all-rounder’s spot.

“Your glovework is your number one thing that you’re judged on, but if you’re averaging 10 or 12 or 20 then all of a sudden, because you’re doing that, your glovework gets notched down. So they might go for someone who’s a seven out 10, or a six out of 10 (as a keeper) because it just gives them a bit more balance,” he added.

Talking about the competition, Bairstow insisted that a competition between two or three players for a spot is a healthy sign for the team as the management can have multiple options ready when the need arises.

“Going into your county games back home, or your (Sheffield) Shield games here knowing that you’re potentially in the running for a Test spot between two or three guys, guys that are wanting to stay in the team.

“Guys that are wanting to break back into the team, guys that may not have been in the team before. That also is a healthy competition as well. If you look in England, the one-day side for instance, at one point you had (fellow keeper Craig) Kieswetter, Buttler, and Bairstow, all three of us played in the same game.

“Even just recently, you had Jos that kept, myself, and Sam Billings. So there’s three guys there that could be keeping at any point,” said Bairstow.

While it’s a good headache for the team management to have, Bairstow said that it can get “tiring” at times.

“So it’s something that spurs you on, but at the same time it can be quite tiring as well. “But I’m sure that it won’t be the first time that these (Australia) guys have been through it. “They’ll have fought off people in the past to get to their state sides, into their first-grade sides, into the international sides previously.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd