Ashes 2017: Venues for Australia-England series starting November 23

The 2017-18 edition of Ashes begins with the first Australia-England Test at the Brisbane Cricket Ground from November 23, 2017. Australia are known for their stunning venues and some very popular stadiums will host the exciting contest between bat and ball. Here’s a look at the five venues to be used for the five Tests.

Brisbane Cricket Ground: Brisbane Cricket Ground will host first of the five Tests, which is scheduled to begin from November 23. Last time Australia played a Test here was when they beat Pakistan by 39 runs in 2016. BCG has a crowd capacity of 37,000. The stadium in Queensland will be hosting its 60th Test. The Gabba in Brisbane has been Australia’s fortress as they have not lost a Test at this venue since 1988.

Adelaide Oval: Adelaide Oval will host second of the five Tests, which is scheduled to begin from December 2. Australia last played South Africa at the venue and they registered a seven-wicket win in 2016. Adelaide Oval has a crowd capacity of 50,000. Adelaide Oval is situated in South Australia and has hosted 75 Test matches and the second Test match of the Ashes series will be its 76th match.

Western Australia Cricket Association Ground (WACA): Western Australia Cricket Association Ground will host the third Ashes Test between England and Australia. The third Test will begin on December 14, Thursday. Last time Australia played at the WACA stadium they suffered a 177-run defeat to South Africa. Matches won batting first are 18 while team batting second has won 17 matches. Highest total scored at WACA is 735/6 by Australia against Zimbabwe while the lowest record is 62/10 by Pakistan.

Melbourne Cricket Ground: Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the fourth Test match of the Ashes series. England and Australia will square off on December 26. Last time a Test was played here was when Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 18 runs in 2016. Melbourne Cricket Ground has a crowd capacity of 90,000. MCG is referred to as the ‘Spiritual Home of Australian Sport’ and since 1996 the venue has been host to the drop-in pitch.

Sydney Cricket Ground: Sydney Cricket Ground is one of the oldest Test venue and will be hosting the fifth and the final Test match of the Ashes series. Known to be a batsmen friendly, SCG does help spinners on Day 4 and Day 5. Highest total score at SCG is 705/7 by India against Australia in 2003-04 while the lowest score is 42/10 by Australia against England.

