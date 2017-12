Tom Curran had come in as a replacement for Steve Finn. (File) Tom Curran had come in as a replacement for Steve Finn. (File)

Fast bowler Tom Curran will make his Test debut on Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as a replacement for an injured Craig Overton. England skipper Joe Root confirmed the news while adding seamer Mark Wood and leg-spinner Mason Crane were also considered as likely replacements. The fourth Test begins on December 26 with Australia having already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Overton has been one of the shining lights for England on what has been a bleak tour Down Under. He picked up the prized wicket of Steve Smith on his debut in Adelaide but was diagnosed with a cracked rib during the third Ashes Test in Perth. However, he played through with injury after being struck while batting and has now been ruled out of the fourth Test.

Curran, a right-arm quick who plays for Surrey in domestic cricket, made his international limited-overs debuts this year. He was only added to England’s travelling squad after Steve Finn was forced to fly home due to injury.

“Sometimes as a captain you have to go with your gut and he (Curran) really hit home with me this week,” said Root on Christmas Day. “It wasn’t an easy decision. We certainly (spent) a while thinking about it, trying to weigh up what was the going to be the best way to go about it in these conditions and on this surface. For the balance of the team, I think Tom was the best option. He does get the ball to move around a little bit. He’s always in the contest. That’s one thing that really stands out to me – he will at no point hide away from any challenge if it does become very hard. He’ll give it absolutely everything.”

With England needing to inject plenty of pace into their side, Wood was a strong contender for the position but Root said his fitness remains an issue. “He did come into it,” Root explained.

“The fact that (he’s) not necessarily 100 per cent fit, not played a huge amount of cricket and might have been a little bit of a risk going into this game (affected the decision). It was a tough call and guys made it very difficult for me.”

There had also been calls for Stuart Broad to be dropped after England let go of the urn in Perth and have looked miserable with the ball. “There are other guys who are looking for form and are ready to turn things around,” he said. “They’ve got an opportunity to do that now this week. It’s a great opportunity on such a big stage. It’s an Ashes test and there’s so much to play for.”

Australia will also see one change in the side with Jackson Bird coming in as a replacement for the injury Mitchell Starc.

