Tom Curran is a feisty character, will not hide away from a challenge: Joe Root

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test which begins on Tuesday, England announced that fast bowler Tom Curran will make his Test debut at the MCG. The rookie replaces Craig Overton who was injured in the third Test. However, despite Curran’s inexperience, skipper Joe Root expects him to be stand up to the task and deliver the goods on his debut.

Speaking to reporters, Root described Curran a feisty competitor and said, “Tom offers a lot. He’s a real competitor. He does get the ball to move around a bit – he’s skillful – and he’s always in the contest. He has a similar work ethic to Overton. He’s always wanting to get in the contest and you know that he will give you everything.

“He’s a feisty character. One thing that really stands out to me is that at no point will he hide away from a challenge if it does become very hard he’ll give it absolutely everything,” he added.

While England have surrendered the urns after losing the third Test at Perth, Root is expecting a tough fight from his men. “This match is a big test of our character. But that’s one of our strengths. That hasn’t let us down in the first three games. We have been out-skilled and not good enough when it really mattered,” Root noted.

“That’s our big challenge this week. We need those big scores that get you ahead of the game and into strong positions. And we need to create 20 chances and take them to win the Test match,” the England captain concluded by saying.

