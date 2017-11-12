Ashes 2017: This tour shaping up as replica of disastrous 2002-03 campaign for England, says Ian Chappell

Ben Stokes is still in doubt for the Ashes series. (File Photo) Ben Stokes is still in doubt for the Ashes series. (File Photo)

England have more than a couple of issues to address before the first Ashes Test against Australia that begins on November 23 in Brisbane. The thin batting line-up is one concern but more than that is the injuries to the fast bowlers and former Australia captain Ian Chappell feels that the build-up to 2017-18 Ashes for England is similar to one in 2002-03 series in Australia.

“Apart from the militarily planned, successful assault on Australia in the 2010-11 Ashes series, the story of English tours in the last 30 years has been one of futility.

Joe Root will need to be an extremely strong leader and his team exceedingly resilient if the current Ashes tour isn’t to unravel like so many in the recent past. Commencing with the considerable setback of Ben Stokes’ arrest in late September, this tour is shaping up as a replica of the disastrous 2002-03 campaign,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

Chappell recalled the similarities of the 2002-03 England squad and the current squad especially the number of injuries to the fast bowlers.

“In an act of supreme optimism, the 2002-03 tourists arrived in Australia with injury-ravaged fast bowlers. The two main protagonists, Darren Gough and Andrew Flintoff, failed to overcome their injuries and then, to rub salt into English wounds, the speedy Simon Jones damaged his knee in the opening contest and flew home.

The suspension of Ben Stokes, the pre-tour injuries to Toby Roland-Jones and Mark Wood, and then the recent setbacks suffered by Moeen Ali, Steven Finn and Jake Ball mean this Ashes series has all the hallmarks of a familiar English horror story

“In the lead-up to the tour England featured a strong pace attack and a dodgy batting line-up. Australia were similarly placed but they have since lost only one pace bowler to injury, while England’s fast men are going down like ninepins. Thanks to Stokes’ self-inflicted wound and the long injury list that followed, Australia’s brittle batting line-up will now be facing a seriously challenged string of England seamers,” he wrote.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd