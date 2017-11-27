This Australian team can beat England 5-0: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting had earlier predicted a 4-0 series win for Australia in Ashes 2017 but believes that they can go on to win 5-0. (File Photo) Ricky Ponting had earlier predicted a 4-0 series win for Australia in Ashes 2017 but believes that they can go on to win 5-0. (File Photo)

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has spurred the current Australian side to strive for a 5-0 win over England in the Ashes series. After Australia’s dominating win in the first Test, a whitewash is very well on the cards.

Speaking to cricket.com.au Ponting said, “It’s moments like this in series when you need to go even harder. When you know that you’ve got an opposition down and there’s things going around their camp, that’s when you’ve got to be harder on yourself as a group of Australian players and make sure they don’t let them back into the series.”

Remembering the 2006-07 win the former skipper said, “I think back to 2006-07 here in Australia where we had a really good win here in Brisbane. We went to Adelaide, we didn’t get off to a good start down there, but we turned that around into a really positive win.”

“And once we won that game there, we knew that we’d broken them and we had to keep our foot on their throats and whitewash the series, which is what we did.”

“And I honestly think there’s a chance for this Australian team to do the same thing all over. If they pay attention to their own backyard and pay attention to detail and try and find ways to improve every game, I think they can win every game.”

However, the 44-year-old was quick to add a word of caution that conditions in Adelaide might suit the England bowlers and hence the Aussie batsmen should be careful.

