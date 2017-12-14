Ashes 2017: The spell from Josh Hazelwood was as good as you would see, says Tim Paine

Josh Hazelwood bowled a fiery spell on the morning of the first day’s play in Perth on Thursday. (Source: AP) Josh Hazelwood bowled a fiery spell on the morning of the first day’s play in Perth on Thursday. (Source: AP)

The Australian seamers were relentless in their attack on the morning of the first day’s play in Perth on Thursday. The trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood hit the deck hard and made life difficult for the English batsmen. Mark Stoneman, in particular, faced a barrage of short-pitched deliveries, one of which, hit his head. But wicketkeeper Tim Paine complimented the trio and singled out Hazelwood’s spell deeming as one of the best he has ever seen.

“The spell from Josh was as good as you would see. It looked pretty quick and he hit a good area. Every time he bowled a bouncer, it seemed to hit the money. Hazlewood really tried to work him (Stoneman) over. He stuck it out and gutted it out.”

“There was not a lot of swing but more pace and bounce than we’ve seen for the last few Tests and Shield cricket,” he added. “Hopefully we can come back tomorrow and get a couple of wickets.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the reports of match-fixing in the Ashes, Paine said, “I heard briefly about it (the spot-fixing allegations) this morning. All our guys have been educated about it for a long time. We know what is right and wrong.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd