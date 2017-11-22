Ashes 2017-18: ‘Talking stops, action starts’ Social media heats up for Australia-England rivalry

It will be the first Ashes series as captains for Steven Smith and Joe Root. (Source: Twitter) It will be the first Ashes series as captains for Steven Smith and Joe Root. (Source: Twitter)

The 70th edition of the Ashes series will get underway on November 23 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground (Gabba) with Australia will square off against the defending champions England. It will be the first Ashes series as captains for Steven Smith and Joe Root. England had to deal with Ben Stokes’ exclusion, injuries to Steven Finn and now will hope to get their Ashes campaign on a right track for one of the cricket’s fiercest rivalries. Australia, on the other hand, have a point to prove after their squad selection. Joe Root-led side would have acclimatised to the conditions after their fine performance in the warm-up games. A win for the Englishmen will see them end Australia’s 30-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba. However, their previous outings don’t make them as the favourites as they have suffered six defeats off 10 games.

If Australia were ruthless with the trio of Mitchel Johnson, Ryan Harris and Peter Siddle in the 2013 edition, they now have Mithcell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. For England, James Anderson and Stuart Broad will lead their pace attack with Jake Ball playing second fiddle to them.

We’re all set. The Ashes. The talking stops, the action starts. Thanks to all the coaches, ground staff & net bowlers who have helped us prepare. Over to the players skill & character now!

Come on England!

🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇺🏆#Ashes #Perth #Adelaide #Townsville #Brisbane #Eng pic.twitter.com/gemNoSRnIb — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) 22 November 2017

Best quote of the week… Ali Cook ‘You wouldn’t want to be part of an Aussie team that loses at the GABBA for the 1st time in 30 yrs’!!!! #Ashes …. Let the contest begin ….. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 21 November 2017

More fizzed up than mentos and coke #Ashes — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) 22 November 2017

Gabba pitch looking terrific and a proper contest between bat and ball #Ashes http://t.co/0JdZPkDw5I — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 22 November 2017

A lot of crap have been spoken as is always the case before the #Ashes … Now that’s gone both teams should enjoy 7 great weeks in there life … GREAT thing about the Ashes .. The best TEAM always win … Bring it on .. #ComeOnEngland — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 22 November 2017

Time to get in on the #Ashes twitter war of words. Getting ready for my commentary stint with @Swannyg66 on @btsportcricket tomorrow 🏏pic.twitter.com/4bxBkQZJfM — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) 22 November 2017

Gabba has been a fortress for Australia, but if England look to break the record then they have to put up some great performance. Last time Australia lost a Test at the Gabba was in 1988 when Viv Richards-led West Indies registered a nine-wicket victory.

