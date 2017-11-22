Ashes 2017-18: ‘Talking stops, action starts’ Social media heats up for Australia-England rivalry

Top Stories
With the first Test of the Ashes series to begin from November 23, verbal fights between players has already fueled up ashes rivalry.

It will be the first Ashes series as captains for Steven Smith and Joe Root. (Source: Twitter)
The 70th edition of the Ashes series will get underway on November 23 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground (Gabba) with Australia will square off against the defending champions England. It will be the first Ashes series as captains for Steven Smith and Joe Root. England had to deal with Ben Stokes’ exclusion, injuries to Steven Finn and now will hope to get their Ashes campaign on a right track for one of the cricket’s fiercest rivalries. Australia, on the other hand, have a point to prove after their squad selection. Joe Root-led side would have acclimatised to the conditions after their fine performance in the warm-up games. A win for the Englishmen will see them end Australia’s 30-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba. However, their previous outings don’t make them as the favourites as they have suffered six defeats off 10 games.

If Australia were ruthless with the trio of Mitchel Johnson, Ryan Harris and Peter Siddle in the 2013 edition, they now have Mithcell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. For England, James Anderson and Stuart Broad will lead their pace attack with Jake Ball playing second fiddle to them.

Gabba has been a fortress for Australia, but if England look to break the record then they have to put up some great performance. Last time Australia lost a Test at the Gabba was in 1988 when Viv Richards-led West Indies registered a nine-wicket victory.

