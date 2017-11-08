Ashes 2017: Stuart Broad feels his ‘time is coming’ to win series Down Under

Stuart Broad is ready for his third Ashes series Down Under. (File Photo) Stuart Broad is ready for his third Ashes series Down Under. (File Photo)

Stuart Broad has projected himself as the man to lead England to a series win against Australia by “playing on the egos” of Australia batsmen. This will be Broad’s third Ashes series Down Under and while was England’s best bowler with 21 wickets in five matches, his team suffered a 5-0 whitewash.

Broad admitted that he was not up to the mark warm-up game in Perth, he thinks he is ready for his time and by bowling tight lengths with James Anderson, both can help England take the upper hand.

“We have to look at what we do best as a group,” Broad was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “We’re not going to blast the Australians out. We don’t have a Brett Lee-type bowler who can bowl 95mph reverse-swinging yorkers. We’re not going to blast Australia out like Andrew Flintoff and Steve Harmison did in 2005.

“We have to do what we do. We have to adjust our lengths a bit – if you bowl that slightly fuller length, you get belted, as we found out at the WACA the other day – set slightly more defensive fields and bang out a length more often than not like Glenn McGrath used to. You have to bowl a heavy length here to be threatening.

“I don’t know if playing on egos is the right way to say it, but if you can cut off a few of their boundaries then you have more chance of them making a mistake. I don’t want to sound as if this is a negative plan because, although it always looks great to have five slips and a gully, is that playing to our strengths on these pitches?

“We had a theory in 2015-16 in South Africa that when a new batsman came in, we’d swarm them for the first 15 balls or so. That way, if they make any mistake, they are out. And if they score 20 off 15 balls, you can always drag it back.

“I’d like to do a similar thing again. If any world-class batsman is going to make a mistake, it is going to be in the first 20 minutes. If they drive you through the covers three times, it doesn’t matter but then settle into a more defensive field.”

England coach Trevor Bayliss agrees to. Having worked with various Australian teams when he was coach of New South Wales and Sydney Sixers, Bayliss said that this methodology works.

“The Australian players like to play their shots,” Bayliss said. “That’s the way they’ve played for a number of years. Any team where the batters play shots, especially if there’s not much in the wicket, you have to try and keep things tight, frustrate them and try and make them go after the wrong ball. The Australian wickets are flatter than a lot of other wickets around the world. That could be part of our line of attack.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd