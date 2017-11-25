Ashes 2017: Steve Smith slams England for playing ‘pretty defensive’

Australia’s Steve Smith slammed England of being ‘defensive. (Source: AP) Australia’s Steve Smith slammed England of being ‘defensive. (Source: AP)

Steve Smith, who had an emotional celebration after scoring his finest Test century, slammed England’s fielding tactics as ‘defensive’. The Australian captain also said that he had to work really hard for what he thought was his slowest hundred.

Smith scored his 21st Test century, a stubborn unbeaten 141 from 326 balls in the series-opening Ashes Test in Brisbane on Saturday, helping his side take a narrow innings lead on the third day before England closed at 33/2 in their second innings.

“It just meant a lot. Ashes series are always huge,” the 28-year-old told reporters when asked about his stirring celebration. “I want to lead from the front as much as I can with my performance and the way I bat. All of it came out when I got to 100. I had to work very hard, I think it was my slowest hundred. I had to work and be really disciplined and resilient. To get through those periods and get to a position where we are now, it’s relatively pleasing.”

He accused England of being ‘defensive’, saying that they were waiting for his side to make mistakes. “I thought they were pretty defensive from the outset,” said Smith. “It was almost as though they were waiting for our batters to make a mistake. Unfortunately, four of the top batsmen made those mistakes.”

“It felt like it was very defensive. It might be a series where boundaries might be hard to come by. They were pretty defensive pretty early,” he added.

