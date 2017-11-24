Ashes 2017: Steve Smith shows the way, Australia nose ahead in Brisbane

Steve Smith was unbeaten on 64 on day two against England. (AP Photo) Steve Smith was unbeaten on 64 on day two against England. (AP Photo)

On a see-saw day of Test cricket in Brisbane, Australia and England saw themselves dominate the first Ashes Test at different points before Australia having their nose ahead slightly at the end of the day at the Gabba. Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh shared an unbeaten 89-run stand for the fifth wicket and lead their team to 165 for 4 at close of play but they are still 137 runs behind England’s first innings total of 302.

Australia were at one stage 76 for 4 but Smith and Marsh did not take any chances and though the scoring rate got slower, they made sure Australia did not lose any wickets. Smith was unbeaten on 64 and Marsh was batting on 44.

After Australia dominated the first session, picking up six wickets for 106 runs to bowl out England for 302, the second session belonged to England as their pacers reduced Australia to 76 for 3 at Tea. Peter Handscomb was dismissed in the first over after Tea and England could have surged into a position of domination but just like their batsmen, the bowlers failed to do so.

