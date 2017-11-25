Ashes 2017: Steve Smith heroic ton puts Australia in strong position before Josh Hazlewood rocks England

Steve Smith has played more crucial innings in Test career but his unbeaten 141 against England at the Gabba on Saturday was a show complete domination of the bowlers, paitence and grit of a top class cricketer as he helped Australia reach a strong position in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. The Test which, which began on a slow note, conintues to progess like that and in all likelihood be a humdinger.
The Australian captain’s century took his team past England’s first innings score of 302 runs before they were bowled out for 328, a lead iof 26 runs. The hundred came of 261 balls, his slowest ever in Test cricket, as he build his innings in a manner that every run was important than the previous one.
And as if inspired by Smith’s effort at the crease, pacer Josh Hazlewood bowled a hostile spell of fast bowling which saw him pick two wickets in a single over and reduce England to 17 for 2 before they went to Stumps at 33 for 3, leading Australia by just seven runs.
