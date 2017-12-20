Ashes 2017: Steve Smith could surpass Ricky Ponting as Australia captain, says Darren Lehmann

Steve Smith scored his second Test double hundred in Perth to take his side to victory. Steve Smith scored his second Test double hundred in Perth to take his side to victory.

Australian captain Steve Smith’s statistics in the ongoing Ashes Test series against England are enough to summarise his current form. In 4 innings, Smith has scored 426 runs, including a double ton, at an average of 142. He is the leading run scorer of the tournament so far. On the back of his performances, Australia went on to win the 5-match series at WACA after defeating England by an innings and 41 runs.

Speaking about Smith, Australia coach Darren Lehmann says that he may better the records established by former Captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke. “By the end it might be a bit different, but Pup and Ricky Ponting at times were exceptional captains and exceptional batters, when they were leading the team. Statistically, you only see that at the end I suppose, but the way he’s gone about it, averaging 72 or 73 as a Test captain, that’s pretty special. For him to keep delivering what he needs to do is exceptional under the pressure he’s under in Ashes series,” the former Australia allrounder said.

Lehmann further added that the 29-year old has developed his game over the years. “So for me, seeing him evolve from that first Test hundred at the Oval to now – he just changes his own plans to what the bowlers are doing and what the wicket’s doing, and what the game needs. He’s gone to another level, which is pleasing,” he said.

The 47-year old also went on to praise Smith’s Perth partner-in-action, Mitchell Marsh, who added 301 runs for the 5th wicket with the skipper. “But Mitchell went back to refine his game a little bit, worked with some different people, and just looked like he enjoyed himself out there… the way Mitchell played was exceptional and really drove us to that total,” he said.

But Lehmann was also quick to point out that the allrounder still has to work a lot on his bowling. “One innings doesn’t make a cricket career. For him he’s got to back that up next game and do the right thing and continue to make runs. I thought his bowling was a little bit disappointing, which he spoke about with me the other day. He’s got to get his bowling right, his fielding right and his batting and if it all comes together that’s fantastic,” he said.

With the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne approaching, Lehmann added that the Aussies can now go out and express themselves more after securing the Ashes. “Ashes cricket is high pressure, everybody is nervous every ball, every session. It’s been that way for 15 days so far, so they can go and express themselves a little bit more. We’ll be playing the same brand of cricket but obviously with less pressure on us. it’ll be interesting to see how we respond to that. Boxing Day and SCG are fantastic Test matches to be a part of,” he said.

