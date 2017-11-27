Ashes 2017: Players wear black armbands as tribute to Phil Hughes

On the third anniversary of late Australia batsman Phil Hughes’ tragic death, members of the Australian team wore black armbands in memory and honour of the boy from Macksville. The Aussie players wore black armbands bearing Hughes’ initials on the final day of the first Ashes Test. Later, Australia went on to win the opening Test in Brisbane which will only go down as a fitting tribute to the former player.
Australia opener David Warner looked towards the sky when he reached 63 not out, the same tally that Hughes had amassed when he was fatally struck during a Sheffield Shield match in 2014, during Australia’s second innings on Monday.
Even England fans – named ‘The Barmy Army’ – also made a touching tribute to the late batsman by singing there’s only one Phillip Hughes’ to the tune of ‘Winter Wonderland’ during the opening session.
Players from around the world paid their tribute to the left-hander who died after being struck on the back of the head. He was then taken to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
