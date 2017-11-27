Ashes 2017: Players wear black armbands as tribute to Phil Hughes

Australia players wore black armbands in tribute of Phil Hughes who died three years ago. Australia players wore black armbands in tribute of Phil Hughes who died three years ago.

On the third anniversary of late Australia batsman Phil Hughes’ tragic death, members of the Australian team wore black armbands in memory and honour of the boy from Macksville. The Aussie players wore black armbands bearing Hughes’ initials on the final day of the first Ashes Test. Later, Australia went on to win the opening Test in Brisbane which will only go down as a fitting tribute to the former player.

Australia opener David Warner looked towards the sky when he reached 63 not out, the same tally that Hughes had amassed when he was fatally struck during a Sheffield Shield match in 2014, during Australia’s second innings on Monday.

Even England fans – named ‘The Barmy Army’ – also made a touching tribute to the late batsman by singing there’s only one Phillip Hughes’ to the tune of ‘Winter Wonderland’ during the opening session.

Players from around the world paid their tribute to the left-hander who died after being struck on the back of the head. He was then taken to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Big day for @CricketAus to go 1-0 up in the ashes, 3 years on after Phil passed away. Always in our hearts and minds Hughesy. #RIP #408 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 26, 2017

3 years. RIP Phil Hughes. 😔 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 26, 2017

“As a friend and a teammate we loved being around Phil – he was always fun and entertaining. Gone but certainly never forgotten.” Simon Katich on Phil Hughes #408 pic.twitter.com/RjjQdqu7CL — Aust Cricketers Assn (@ACA_Players) November 26, 2017

A classy tribute from @TheBarmyArmy as they pay tribute to the late Phil Hughes along with Australia's David Warner. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/jbp9F9fexv — Cricket Network (@CricketNetwork) November 27, 2017

