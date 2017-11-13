Peter Nevill is the obvious one to go back for wicketkeeping: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting believes that former gloveman Peter Nevill is the “obvious” choice to step in. Ricky Ponting believes that former gloveman Peter Nevill is the “obvious” choice to step in.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes that wicketkeeper Peter Nevill is the obvious choice to fulfill the role of a gloveman for Australia in the upcoming Ashes series. Speaking to cricket.com.au the year-old said, “I reckon I’ve heard every wicketkeeper in Australia’s name mentioned in the last couple of weeks. If they do make a change, I would feel a bit for Matty Wade, (given) the games that he’s played have all been in the subcontinent leading up to (the domestic summer in) Australia.”

“It’s a hard place to bat for anyone over there. But they made it clear at the start of this Sheffield Shield season that these spots were up for grabs, and so far not many guys have put their hand up and said ‘I’m the man you’ve got to pick.” he added.

Praising the 32-year-old’s skills behind the wicket, Ponting said, “Nevill is the obvious one to go back to. He makes very few mistakes with the gloves, a good consistent character, a good guy to have around your side, works his backside off with the bat, he’s very hard to get out and when he bats for New South Wales he makes big scores. So for me he’s the obvious one.”

On the names which have been circulating for the same spot, the former World Cup winner said, “I’ve heard Bancroft’s name mentioned the last few weeks, he has a chance to be the number six batter or the number seven batsman/wicketkeeper. (South Australian) Alex Carey’s name has been thrown around as well (but) I’m not sure he’s quite ready for it yet just looking at how his batting numbers stack up in first-class cricket.”

