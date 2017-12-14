Peter Handscomb getting the axe is heartbreaking: Brad Hodge

Brad Hodge is massively disappointed that middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb had to face the axe in the third Test. (Source: AP) Brad Hodge is massively disappointed that middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb had to face the axe in the third Test. (Source: AP)

Former Australian player Brad Hodge is massively disappointed that middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb had to face the axe in the third Test at Perth. Deeming it as heartbreaking, Hodge maintained that Mitchell Marsh will likely play for the remainder of the series. Handscomb did not do himself any favours either as he could only manage 62 runs in three innings in the Ashes.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Hodge said,”It’s heartbreaking, it really is. One of the things he’ll look at is ‘Well, I’m averaging 47 in Test match cricket – how’s that bad?’ I don’t think Australia’s bowling issue is a problem. I think people outside have just made a judgement call looking at his technique, thinking, well at the moment I don’t think he’s going to get a run.”

Voicing his say on the matter, Hodge said, “In my opinion he should have got another Test. His technique is the same as it was six months ago – it’s just that he’s getting out. But for my mind if you’re averaging 47 at No.5, that’s pretty good. So these are the heartaches that sport brings. I’m glad I’m past that, where I don’t have to deal with the mental angst that you go through.”

“If he can receive some good, honest feedback instead of horses for courses rubbish (that would be good),” he said. “If people don’t think he’s going to make a run, well just tell him,” Hodge added.

“What you can’t deal with is getting told they’re picking an extra bowler, then you watch the Test match and Mitch doesn’t bowl that much – they’re the things that haunt you as a cricket player, he said.

Hodge concluded by saying, “They’re going to have to stick with (Marsh) now for a period of time. If you come in for one Test, there’s no point coming out for the next.”

