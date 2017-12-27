Ashes 2017: Nathan Lyon takes second sensational catch of the summer, watch video

Nathan Lyon took a stunning catch on day 2 at Melbourne. (Source: Twitter) Nathan Lyon took a stunning catch on day 2 at Melbourne. (Source: Twitter)

Nathan Lyon produced yet another moment of brilliance on the field during the second day’s play of the fourth Ashes Test on Wednesday. This was after he plucked a stunning catch out of thin air for the second time in the series. As England opener Mark Stoneman was edging towards his 50 in the 12th over the innings, Lyon was introduced into the attack to stem the flow of runs. However, the 30-year-old repaid his captain’s faith by bowling a delivery on the off-stump which Stoneman tried to punch hard but ended up lobbing it in the air. A flying Lyon grabbed it while diving to his right to complete a brilliant catch and secure his 284’th victim.

Earlier, in the series, he had taken a similar airborne catch to get rid of Moeen Ali. While fans have been left wondering how Lyon manages to take such catches, the secret behind it was revealed by his brother Brendan. In an interview with The Herald Sun Brendon had said that Lyon can thank his grandmother for his reflexes.

“Our grandfathers both played, our grandmother was involved and she used to hit us catches every afternoon in the backyard with a tennis racquet. That’s where we got our reflexes from, ”Brendon had said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd