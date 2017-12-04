Ashes 2017: Nathan Lyon proves GOATs can fly; watch video

Nathan Lyon took a blinder to dismiss Moeen Ali on Day 3 of second Test. (Source: AP) Nathan Lyon took a blinder to dismiss Moeen Ali on Day 3 of second Test. (Source: AP)

Nathan Lyon took an absolute stunner on the third day of the second Ashes Test to dismiss Moeen Ali. It added to England’s troubles and with the visitors already suffering from the serious pace on offer – and Aussies making the most of it – it added another element to their woes. Nicknamed ‘The GOAT’ or ‘Greatest of All Time’, Lyon made sure that he was good with the ball and could also take absolute blinders when required – as shown on Monday.

The off-spinner was bowling the 49th over of the England innings in the day-night Test in Adelaide when on the second delivery of the over, he left everyone spellbound with his aerial ability. He bowled a flighted delivery which dipped as it went on and produced a chip return which was well wide of the bowler. Going to his left, Lyon leaped full length and plucked a one-handed screamer. The connection was firm in the shot and it wasn’t a poor effort either but for Lyon coming out of nowhere with that catch.

An absolute screamer by the GOAT, Nathan Lyon! 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/TXRHT6swQX #Ashes — Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) December 4, 2017

If Lyon’s take of Ali wasn’t enough, Mitchell Starc too, took another fantastic catch up next to dismiss Jonny Bairstow. With the ball played straight back behind the left-arm seamer, Starc brought out his right hand with the ball behind him to hold and then juggle it once to take the catch cleanly. The saying catches win matches holds true in cricket and it was emphasised on Monday – much to England’s disappointment.

