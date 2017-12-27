Moeen Ali’s position is definitely in danger: Michael Hussey

Moeen Ali is not having a good tour down under. (AP) Moeen Ali is not having a good tour down under. (AP)

Moeen Ali has not had a fruitful outing in the ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia. In the four Tests so far, he has managed to score a paltry 116 runs at an average of 19.33. With the ball, Ali has managed to pick up only three wickets. With his position already under scrutiny former Australian all-rounder, Michael Hussey has called for Ali’s exclusion and called for the inclusion of young Mason Crane.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Hussey said, “If his role is to be a frontline spinner then his position is definitely in danger. But if he’s a batsman that can help out with the ball, he’d certainly like a few more runs but maybe he’s got a bit more rope.”

“In my mind, he’s a very good batsman who can help out with the ball. In good conditions like we have in Australia, he’s not going to run through a team and take five wickets,” added Hussey.

Calling for the inclusion of young Mason Crane Hussey said, “There’s a bit of a sameness to their attack. I think having a top quality spinner in there, maybe a wrist spinner (would help).”

“I know it’s a gamble to bring in someone inexperienced like a Mason Crane, but you’ve got to get 20 wickets and if it’s the same type of bowling coming down at you all the time, the Australian batsmen will get used to it very easily. Finding a wicket-taking spinner would be handy,” he concluded by saying.

