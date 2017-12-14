Ashes 2017: Mark Stoneman’s dismissal sparks DRS controversy on Day 1 at Perth, watch video

Mark Stoneman was embroiled in yet another DRS (Decision Review System) controversy. (Source: Cricket Australia) Mark Stoneman was embroiled in yet another DRS (Decision Review System) controversy. (Source: Cricket Australia)

The third Ashes Test at Perth has had its fair share of controversies on the first-day of play itself. While on one hand explosive reports of match-fixing emerged in the British media, on the other hand, England opener Mark Stoneman was embroiled in yet another DRS (Decision Review System) controversy.

This was after the southpaw seemingly edged a perfect bouncer from speedster Mitchell Starc. The left-armer delivery rose viscously from a good length area that left Stoneman fending at the ball. As the ball went past the batsman, in front of his nose, wicketkeeper Tim Paine took a brilliant catch behind the wicket. However, loud appeals by the Australian’s was turned down by on-field umpire Marais Erasmus who deemed Stoneman as not-out.

This prompted the Australians to immediately go up for the DRS review. While replays showed that Stoneman’s hand came off the bat while the ball was crossing him, Snickometer displayed a spike as the ball passed the glove (which was off the bat). Third umpire Aleem Dar wasn’t convinced and decided to overturn the on-field umpire’s decision and declared Stoneman out. As replays seemed inconclusive, England skipper Joe Root vented his frustration by banging his fist on the door of his dressing room.

Meanwhile, prior to his dismissal Stoneman played a sublime innings of 56 which helped the Three Lions go into tea at 175/4. England ended their day on 305/4, courtesy of a brilliant hundred by Dawid Malan.

