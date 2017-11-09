Ashes 2017: Mark Stoneman ‘frustrated’ as England fail to make it big despite starts

Mark Stoneman scored 61 runs for England. (AP File Photo) Mark Stoneman scored 61 runs for England. (AP File Photo)

England were in a decent position going into Stumps on day one of the warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI. But, three wickets in final five overs of the day pushed them a little and opener Mark Stoneman admitted that they were “a fraction disappointed.” England finished the day at 278 for 8.

England lost wickets at regular intervals which interrupted thier progess. Every time there was a partnership growing, CA XI would pick a wicket to push the visitors back. All batsmen got starts with Dawid Malan top scoring with 63. He was the final wicket to fall on Day 1.

“Some of the dismissals we had today were on the sloppy side so it’s frustrating that we didn’t kick on and have a couple of hundreds scored,” Stoneman was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “Credit to the opposition who have got themselves back in the game. It was a decent day’s cricket.

“We spoke about how important it’s going to be out here to get yourself into an innings. From that point of view, it was encouraging that everyone got a bit of time in the middle but we also need to be scoring hundreds and big hundreds so there’s lessons to be learned.”

Stone made 61 runs but was dismissed off a soft dismissal. Leg-spinner Daniel Fallins took 4 for 71 on his first-class debut. Stone got a full toss from Fallins and hit it straight to midwicket.

“The thinking behind it was when he did bowl slower there was an opportunity to get it on the full,” said Stoneman. “The bat twisted a little in my hand and I clothed it to midwicket so it was disappointing. It was a chance to make a really big score and get myself into the tour.”

“The rhythm’s there. The timing has been pretty good so I’m happy with how things are progressing but it would have been nice to get a hundred.”

The day-night fixture in England’s final warm-up game before the first Test against Australia beginning November 23. The pink ball did not pose problems for the England but Stoneman said that the pitch was on the slower side and the outfield was also not quick.

“That was very much on the slow side,” he said. “Speaking to the groundsman, it’s a drop-in and the length of the outfield is because of the international rules game that comes on the weekend. All in all, it wasn’t great for free-scoring and putting the bowlers under much pressure which I think reflected in the way they were able to draw the game back. We were never able to get away from them.”

