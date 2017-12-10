Ashes 2017: Looks like Alastair Cook is not very interested, says Kevin Pietersen

England’s Alastair Cook has only managed to score 62 runs so far in the ongoing Ashes series. (Source: Reuters) England’s Alastair Cook has only managed to score 62 runs so far in the ongoing Ashes series. (Source: Reuters)

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen questioned Alastair Cook’s commitment and said that his body language suggested he was disinterested in the ongoing Ashes series. Cook only managed to score 62 runs in the last four innings. “It looks like Cook is not very interested,” Pietersen told BT Sport. “Just the way that he’s got out, the manner of his dismissals and also the way he’s walked off the field once he’s got out. That’s the sign of a bloke who goes, ‘You know what? Maybe my time is up.’ But he’s also quite resilient so can he turn it around?”

“He’s a wonderful player and has been for England for a hell of a long time. This will be his 150th Test match, so you never know. He might be able to put up a performance in his 150th Test match, which gives them a lot of energy and excitement going into the WACA. He’s got a Test hundred at the WACA before. But who knows? That fire burns in your belly for a number of years and then eventually it starts to go out. I had spotted it before the series and there’s certainly no signs at the moment to prove there’s any fire in Cook’s belly.”

Criticising batting of both sides, Pietersen said, “I just think the batting from both sides is no good,” Pietersen said. “I don’t think it’s any good at all. I think there’s insecurities with [Cameron] Bancroft, [Usman] Khawaja, Marsh’s set up, [David] Warner hasn’t made a play yet in the series apart from that red-inker at the Gabba.”

“For England, Cook is all over the place, [Mark] Stoneman’s shown signs but not converted, [James] Vince is very unconvincing, [Dawid] Malan is very unconvincing and [Joe] Root can’t convert a fifty.”

