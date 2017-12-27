Ashes 2017, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 2 Live updates and score: England bowl out Australia for 327 in first innings

Aus vs eng, Live 4th Test score and updates: Stuart Broad celebrates after dismissing Shaun Marsh. (AP_ Aus vs eng, Live 4th Test score and updates: Stuart Broad celebrates after dismissing Shaun Marsh. (AP_

The first session of the second day belonged to England as skipper Steve Smith who ended the first day on 65 runs, gave away his wicket early as he became a victim to debutant Tom Curran on 76. The wicket started a series of breakthroughs for England, but Mitchell Marsh continued to remain on the crease and completed yet another half-century in the series. But his resistance soon ended and he was adjudged LBW on a Stuart Broad delivery on 61. Australia reached 326/8 at Lunch. With two wickets remaining for Aussies and England seamers breathing fire, it looked only for a matter of minutes before the visitors would have to come out to bat. Just after Lunch, in the first over, Broad got the wicket of Pat Cummins and soon after James Anderson got Josh Hazlewood out, ending Australia 1st innings with a total of 327.

Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 1 Live score and updates:

