Ashes 2017 Live Cricket Score Australia vs England 4th Test Day 1: Australia aim 4-0 series lead against England

Ashes 2017 Live Cricket Score Australia vs England: Australia aim 4-0 lead. (AP Photo) Ashes 2017 Live Cricket Score Australia vs England: Australia aim 4-0 lead. (AP Photo)

Australia have already captured the Ashes trophy but still they will aim for a clean sweep in the Ashes series. They face England in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Boxing Day Test will be one of the most attended on day one at the MCG and Australia would like to make it a memorable one. Steve Smith, leading the Australian team to Ashes victory, is in fine form and can help them take one more step closer to the whitewash. He has two centuries already in this series and MCG is a ground he loves to bat on. Australia bowlers have been brilliant as well. England have two rebuild in almost every aspect of their game. With two Tests remaining, they can still salvage some pride by winning the two and showing that they are not a team in complete doldrums at the moment. But against a cheered up Australia team with not much to lose, it will not be the easiest of jobs on the cricket field. Catch the Ashes 2017 Live Cricket Score of Australia vs England 4th Test Day 1 here.

Ashes 2017 Live Cricket Score Australia vs England Boxing Day Test 4th Test Day 1

