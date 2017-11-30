Ashes 2017: Like Gabba, Adelaide Oval expected to offer spin in Day-Night Test

England team at the Adelaide Oval before the second Ashes Test. (Reuters Photo) England team at the Adelaide Oval before the second Ashes Test. (Reuters Photo)

Australia did not have a typical Gabba pitch in the first Ashes Test but still beat England by 10 wickets. Now, with second Test to be played in Adelaide, there are still doubts about the nature of the pitch. Gabba was surprisingly slow and spin friendly but Adelaide may not be the same.

The city has seen temperatures going over 40 degrees and the sun was expected to harsh on players but inclement showers are expected on the first day of the game which begins December 2. Damian Hough, the Adelaide Oval head curator, still believes that the pitch will remain a sporting wicket.

“If we get a few hours of covers off tomorrow, we will be fine,” Hough was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “It can be tricky but we had a (Sheffield) Shield game finish on Sunday and knew the weather was potentially turning on us. So we started preparation (on the Test pitch) on the day before the Shield game just to get some good compaction into it when the pitch was really wet.

“The cards we have been dealt with, we manage it as best we can, but we’re pretty comfortable where it’s at currently,” he added. “We might get a few showers at the start of the game but the majority of it, the extreme weather, will be over in the next 24 hours.”

Adelaide will host its third day-night Test after hosting New Zealand two years back and South Africa last year. While the first match favoured pacers, the second match was more balanced and lasted more than three days.

“Feedback was pretty good for that one (last year’s day-night Test), so it’s the same sort of technique, same cutting heights and everything else,” Hough said. “We just want a good even contest, some pace and bounce, as much as Adelaide can offer – we can’t give as much as other states have got.

“But for us, we still want spin to play a part … (and) once the batters are in, hopefully they can still cash in,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd