Ashes 2017: Josh Hazlewood is a bloody genius with line and length, says Mitchell Starc

Josh Hazlewood took six wickets against Western Australia. (Source: Reuters) Josh Hazlewood took six wickets against Western Australia. (Source: Reuters)

Mitchell Starc has been gearing up a comeback for the Ashes series against England and warmed-up with two hat-tricks in a single match of Sheffield Shield. But the pacer has said that he was complemented well by his bowling partners Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. The three play for NSW.

The 27-year-old also backed Hazlewood to perform well against England in the Ashes as he ‘gets into Test mode after one over of Shield cricket.”

“I think I was just used at the right times and cleaned up the tail against WA,” he told reporters in Brisbane on Monday (November 13). “Josh (Hazlewood) was the one who blasted out the top order and Patty (Cummins) bowled really well in the middle.”

“He was straight back into his Test form after one over of Shield cricket,” Starc said of Hazlewood. “He’s a bloody genius with line and length, it allows Pat and I to be aggressive and that’s how I bowl.”

Hazlewood was suffering from an injury like other Australia pacers but is on a comeback trail. He picked up six wickets against Western Australia. Starc said that the three pacers complemented each other nicely.

“We can unleash from the other end, bowl as quick as we can and attack,” he said. “He (Hazlewood) takes his wickets with line and length and Pat and I come in and try and blast teams out, try and attack the stumps and really intimidate.”

Australia will start as favourites to win the Ashes 2017 at home. England were humiliated 5-0 four years ago Down Under with Mitchell Johnson tearing apart the batting line-up. Starc said that this time he doesn’t want one guy to stand up.

“It doesn’t have to be one guy who stands up if someone has a Mitchell Johnson-type series, fantastic,” he said. “But if we win the Ashes it doesn’t matter who gets all the wickets. I think we have an attack that is gelling well. Hopefully, we can stay together as a (bowling) group and do something special over the next few years,” he added.

