Ashes 2017: Jonny Bairstow being investigated for alleged headbutt on Cameron Bancroft

Jonny Bairstow is being investigated by ECB for the alleged incident. (Source: Reuters) Jonny Bairstow is being investigated by ECB for the alleged incident. (Source: Reuters)

England Cricket Board are investigating batsman Jonny Bairstow for an alleged headbutt on Australia’s Cameron Bancroft who is making his career debut at the Ashes with the first Test taking place in Brisbane. The allegations have come at the worst possible time with England on the cusp of a defeat. Australia will go into the fifth day’s play on Monday needing just 56 more to win the opening Test.

The incident is alleged to have taken place late at night in Perth right at the start of England’s tour of Australia. Fox Sports Australia reported on Sunday evening, little after end of day four’s proceedings, that the alleged incident took place outside the Avenue Hotel in Perth where England were stationed for their opening tour match against Western Australian XI.

The incident took place even before Bancroft went on to become the 451st player to wear the Baggy Green and don the white kit for Australia and been involved in a duel with England over the past four days at the Gabba.

ECB released a statement on Sunday after the report was published. “At close of play in Brisbane today, we were made aware of allegations of an incident in Perth four weeks ago,” the statement read. “There has been no report of any incident from the venue, security or police and there was no injury reported. Following an initial conversation with Jonny Bairstow tonight we understand the context and will follow up with England players and management after the Brisbane Test.”

As per the report, there were moments during the England second innings, where Bairstow scored 42 runs, when he was sledged by the hosts and David Warner provided the send off. “David Warner had a fair bit to say to him (after the dismissal),” the reporter explained. “We know that there’s plenty of sledging that goes on in the Ashes no matter what the circumstances.”

MUST READ | Ashes 2017: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft take Australia on cusp of series lead

Interestingly, prior to the start of the series, Nathan Lyon may have provided a glimpse into the matter already when he said, “There’s going to be heated moments … I’m all for it. There’s a line, we’ll headbutt the line but we won’t go over it,” he had said about the heated rivalry.

The report went on to say that there has been no police report filed in the matter and the incident is under review from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Additionally, Bairstow has apologised to Bancroft with no other England player involved in the alleged incident.

“Obviously it’s not ideal. What we need to do is wait until we get the facts. Until we get all the facts it’s hard to have an opinion,” said former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie.

The news, even if untrue, would create plenty of discomfort within the England dressing room and inside the ECB offices with the players’ behaviour already under plenty of scrutiny following Ben Stokes’ inability to tour Australia for a midnight brawl in Bristol in September. That case is still pending with investigation being conducted by both police and ECB.

Bairstow, along with Jake Ball and Liam Plunkett, not in the Ashes tour party, was one of three England players who were given a formal written warning and were fined for their unprofessional conduct by the ECB in Bristol. Despite the controversy, no ban on alcohol was placed during the Ashes but players decided they would not drink in the immediate lead-up to matches.

“The players sat down and had a chat. They are the ones who have come up with this. There are no set curfews, they are just sensible rulings. To me, it’s what we should have been sticking to anyway as players or people around a professional set-up,” said England coach Trevor Bayliss at the time.

“Not drinking between matches is just sensible. We certainly don’t want to keep players in their rooms because it is a long tour. You have to get out and experience what the country you’re touring has to offer. It’s about picking the right time to have a couple of drinks, but knowing to stay away from it if you’re preparing for a match.”

The incident also brings back memories of the 2013 Ashes where Australia vice-captain David Warner was suspended for two matches before the historic series. In that Walkabout instance, Warner was suspended for punching now-England captain Joe Root in an alcohol-related incident.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd