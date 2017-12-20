Ashes 2017: Joe Root did nothing wrong… England didn’t perform their best, says Ian Botham

England captain Joe Root has received criticism for not scoring runs in the ongoing Ashes tour. (AP) England captain Joe Root has received criticism for not scoring runs in the ongoing Ashes tour. (AP)

Just a few weeks before the start of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia, former England international Ian Botham slammed Australia’s squad. The cricketer-turned-columnist had called the Aussies line-up as the described the Aussies batting order as one of the poorest in his column for The Mirror, and had said that England would be feeling bullish about their chances of retaining the urn.

But a month later, the situation has turned out to be entirely different for The Three Lions. After England saw a defeat by an innings and 41 runs in Perth, Australia claimed the series with a triumphant 3-0 victory.

Speaking to reporters at the 39th annual Jack Newton Celebrity Classic in the Hunter Valley, Botham refused to put the blame on underfiring captain Joe Root for the loss and said that the entire team failed to perform. “He (Joe Root) did nothing wrong. Joe Root is only as good as the team he has got. They didn’t perform to their best,” he said.

Botham added that the side failed to get accustomed the overseas conditions just like many other cricketing nations in the world. “They’re a better side than how they performed … it’s the same old, same old. If you’re at home, you win. If you’re away, you lose. Every side is the same. Australia, India, England, they all have this problem,” he said.

The former England batsman further went on to praise Australia’s bowling efforts. “They’re excellent. They can make life difficult for sides for some years, as long as they stay fit,” he said. He further added that England’s lower order particularly struggled against Aussie quicks. “Australia’s bowlers just hit England and cleaned up their tail-order batsmen and got stuck right into them and didn’t let them settle. There’s been some great deliveries bowled in this series and a few poor shots by England, particularly by the lower order.”

After already succumbing to 3-0 defeat in the series, England will be hoping to save some face by winning the 4th Test in Melbourne which will start on the Boxing Day. Speaking about the upcoming match, Botham said that England must accept the result and try to win the remaining Tests. “We have to face up to the fact we were outmuscled and pushed around the park by a very good Australian side. Australia is playing for five-nil but we have to show some heart and spirit and pride and go home with a win or two,” he said.

